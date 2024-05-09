EXCLUSIVE: Spotify billionaire Daniel Ek, 41, buys enormous €30million villa from British expat on Marbella’s Golden Mile

DANIEL Ek has officially snapped up a €30million villa on the Costa del Sol, the Olive Press can reveal.

The Spotify billionaire, 41, made the decision after spending months shopping for homes between Benahavis and Marbella.

The Swede is believed to have completed a deal for the El Bosque mansion in the exclusive Santa Margarita urbanisation in Marbella.

The sprawling property is just metres from the iconic Marbella Club along the ‘Golden Mile’.

El Bosque, the property bought by Spotify billionaire Daniel Ek

A source close to the public notary told the Olive Press tonight: “He put down 5% last month and completed this week.

“It’s a great deal for an amazing and unique home on Marbella’s famous Golden Mile.

“I can’t tell you exactly how much it went for but it was over €30million.”

He added: “He’s a great addition to Marbella and there are plenty of other big fish circling around to buy this summer.”

El Bosque was owned by a British man from the north of England. It sits on a plot of more than 4,000sqm and boasts incredible sea views.

Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify (SOURCE: Spotify)

The house itself is spread over 1,500sqm and has two floors and a basement level, plus a heated outdoor swimming pool and cinema room.

There is also a bar, eight bedrooms and bathrooms and an impressive garden.

It gets its name El Bosque – meaning the forest in Spanish – dur to the huge trees that encircle the property.