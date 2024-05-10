10 May, 2024 @ 18:20
10 May, 2024 @ 11:30
Brit and Irishman suspected of shooting up a Marbella restaurant report themselves to the courts – these are their new bail conditions

A PAIR of expats who reportedly skipped bail after shooting up a popular Marbella restaurant have handed themselves in.

Identified only as Darren and Gerrard, the duo failed to show up at a police station to surrender their passports the day after their release from jail in late April.

Last week warrants were issued for the Brit and Irishman, who promptly showed up voluntarily the next day.

They claimed that they hadn’t appeared at the police station to hand over their passports because the police already held them – an assertion that was later proved to be true.

A Brit and Irishman who shot up a restaurant have handed themselves in to police after warrants were issued for their arrest

Despite the confusion, they were permitted to remain at liberty on the proviso that they show up in court twice a week.

They are also forbidden to leave Spain, must not carry firearms and they must comply with a restraining order against the restaurant they targeted.

The pair are accused of driving up to the swanky Marbella eatery on March 11 on the back of a motorbike.

From there, the passenger is alleged to have got off the bike and walked towards the establishment, firing at least 15 shots in broad daylight.

Eyewitnesses reported lunchtime diners ducking for cover and scurrying away as the bullets flew – although no one was hurt.

They left a scene riddle with bullet holes, including in glass windows and even wine glasses shot through the stem.

Investigators managed to find CCTV that revealed the motorbike had a bent number plate, and from there they tracked the alleged shooters down to the address where they were hiding out.

An armed police group moved in to arrest them on March 25.

