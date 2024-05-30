30 May, 2024 @ 16:40
30 May, 2024 @ 15:38
WATCH: ‘Drunk’ British tourists in Mallorca start a brawl against waiters and POLICE after being told to stop throwing trash into the sea: Eight are arrested

EIGHT British tourists have been arrested after starting a massive brawl at a beach club in Mallorca. 

The ‘drunk’ holidaymakers reportedly clashed with other customers and even armed Guardia Civil officers after being chastised for throwing beer cans into the sea.

A waiter at the restaurant was hospitalised as a result of the violence while two Policia Local officers had to receive medical treatment, reports Diario de Mallorca

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday on Illetes beach, in Calvia. 

The Brits, made up of men and women, were celebrating a bachelor party, according to town hall sources. 

They had travelled to Calvia from the capital city of Palma, where they were staying in the Son Armadams neighbourhood. 

They allegedly became aggressive after a worker caught them throwing rubbish, including beer cans, into the sea while disrupting other customers. 

According to reports, they attacked the waiter and savagely beat him up. 

His colleagues rushed to intervene, alongside two off-duty Guardia Civil officers. 

Six police cars later pulled up to the scene, but this only made the group more violent. 

Incredibly they made a bee-line for arriving police officers and confronted them. 

Sources from local police told the Spanish press that they had almost never seen such an aggressive reaction from tourists. 

The cops said they had to take them down ‘one by one’. 

A total of eight British tourists were arrested and spent the night in jail. Today they are being processed by the Guardia Civil.The investigation continues.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

