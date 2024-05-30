30 May, 2024 @ 16:40
30 May, 2024 @ 16:39
Revealed: Spain’s anti-terror operation to keep Taylor Swift and her thousands of fans safe in Madrid

IT’S been revealed that 20 specialist anti-terrorist Policia Nacional officers have joined a team of 400 people policing the two concerts being staged by superstar Taylor Swift in Madrid.

The first gig passed off without incident at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday night with the second show taking place this Thursday evening.

The Policia Nacional are running ‘Operation Swift with most of their specialist officers either on the Bernabeu pitch or very close to the venue.

TOP-EARNING TAYLOR(Cordon Press image)

The operation is similar to one carried out recently for the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The plain-clothed officers are on alert for possible alarms or serious security incidents.

They are carrying out counter-surveillance work in the area and have fixed points of contact to meet with colleagues in order to prevent any incidents.

Operation Swift has included scouring social media for kind of threats against the singer and her concerts in Spain.

No threats have been detected either from obsessed fans nor from jihadist groups or lone wolves.

The Policia Nacional are conscious that some of Taylor Swift’s bodyguards are Israeli in the light of last October’s terrorist attack by Hamas.

