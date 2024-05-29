29 May, 2024 @ 17:42
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 May, 2024 @ 17:41
··
1 min read

Taylor Swift’s Madrid concerts risk incurring fines, as City Hall vows to measure noise levels for infractions

by
STOCKHOLM 20240517 Taylor Swift performs at Friends Arena on Friday night. It is the first of three concerts during the ongoing tour "The Eras Tour" held in Stockholm, Sweden 17 May 2024. *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY *** Photo: Christine Olsson / TT / Code 10430

‘SWIFTIES’ from Spain and all over the world may be celebrating that the wait is finally over and that Taylor Swift’s Eras tour will finally make its debut today in Madrid, for a two-night run at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. 

But not everyone is happy about the arrival of the musical juggernaut that is her four-hour show, particularly residents who live near the home of the Real Madrid football team. 

All of the concerts that have been held at the Bernabeu in the last month have exceeded the permitted noise limits, and the Taylor Swift concert is likely to do the same. 

Police and City Hall will be taking noise measurements during the Taylor Swift concert to see where the decibels come in.

Taylor Swift walking on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Efren Landaos/Sipa USA)

There have been growing complaints about noise from residents who live nearby the Bernabeu, which is located in the central Charmartin district. 

Not only have they had to put up with the long-running refurbishment project at the stadium, which has caused noise problems and congestion, but also the issues from concerts. 

The five gigs held there in the last four weeks since the construction work finally finished have all registered excessive noise levels. 

Today, Borja Carabante, the head of the City Hall’s urban department, announced that from now on, any concert at the Bernabeu where noise levels are exceeded would risk fines for its promoters. 

These penalties range from €600 to €300,000, but City Hall says it is looking at fines of around €20,000 in the case of concerts such as the Eras Tour.

The fines, however, are unlikely to bother an artist such as Taylor Swift, who is reported to earn anywhere between €10 and €13 million per concert on her current international tour. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s Supreme Court sentences priest from Toledo to eight years in jail for abusing a minor and ‘carrying out exorcisms’

Latest from Entertainment

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain’s Supreme Court sentences priest from Toledo to eight years in jail for abusing a minor and ‘carrying out exorcisms’

THE Spanish Supreme Court has sentenced a priest from Toledo
The Spanish website of Shein

Warning for Shein shoppers: Products including children’s clothes are found to contain 428 times the legal limit of cancer-causing chemicals

PRODUCTS from the Chinese-founded fast-fashion company Shein have been found