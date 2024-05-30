30 May, 2024 @ 10:16
30 May, 2024 @ 09:18
·
1 min read

Moment Spanish driver goes on ‘rampage’ against British motorist in Spain’s Mallorca

by

A BRITISH motorist has been terrified after a Spanish motorist goes on a ‘rampage’ in Mallorca, Spain. 

The Guardia Civil Traffic department is investigating the incident, which took place close to the Palma Airport motorway on April 19. 

Identified in the UK media as British, the vehicle was followed and rammed by a reportedly Spanish driver. 

They had been involved in an argument close to the Son Oms industrial estate before being followed, overtaken and blocked. 

The incident left the Brits in a ‘state of shock’
Photo: Guardia Civil

The Briton stopped their vehicle on the hard shoulder and reversed in an attempt to escape. 

However, the other vehicle pursued them, causing a collision and serious damage to both cars. 

The other driver shouted and raised his middle finger at the Brit. 

They reported the situation, prompting a Guardia Civil investigation. 

Now, the other driver has been identified and is expected to be charged with reckless driving as well as intentional damage. 

Officers will use CCTV footage captured of the events to ascertain what happened. 

The British driver and their wife are said to be in ‘shock’ after the incident.

It has also been speculated the incident is part of ongoing anti-tourism protests on the island.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

