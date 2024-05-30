30 May, 2024 @ 17:13
30 May, 2024 @ 17:13
1 min read

Two-year-old boy drowns in a swimming pool in Spain: Death is second such tragedy this week after a baby boy fell into a pool in Mallorca

A two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at his Castilla- La Mancha home on Thursday.

It’s the second pool death involving young children this week after a baby drowned in Mallorca on Tuesday.

The latest incident was in the Toledo province town of Santa Cruz de la Zarza.

The boy’s parents found him unconscious in the pool and took him to the local health centre shortly before 11.00am.

Doctors from the Emergency Care Service tried to resuscitate him but without success.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the circumstances that led to the youngster’s death.

Two days ago, a baby boy drowned in a private pool at a Palma property on the island of Mallorca.

The one-year-old child was being cared for by his grandmother after his parents had to go to hospital.

The toddler fell in with paramedics unable to revive him.

