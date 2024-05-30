30 May, 2024 @ 19:16
30 May, 2024 @ 18:45
New deadly shooting on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Man is killed after being shot in the back at least four times

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning

THE Costa del Sol has been rocked by another case of gun violence after a man was killed in Malaga following a shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The unnamed male victim was reported earlier today to have been fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in the back at least four times – however, officials from Malaga’s Regional Hospital have confirmed that the 37-year old has since succumbed to his injuries.

Emergency services were called to the Garcia Grana neighbourhood of Malaga at 02:15am local time on Thursday morning after locals heard gunshots on Calle Virgen del Pilar.

The injured male was transported to Malaga Regional Hospital by ambulance where he sadly died.

The Policia Nacional have opened a formal investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death, although no arrests have so far been made.

The incident is the third shooting to have taken place on the Costa del Sol this month – on May 17, a 25-year old man was shot in the thigh in Fuengirola, and last Saturday a 33-year old man was injured by a bullet wound following a shooting in an Estepona urbanisation.

