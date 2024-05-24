24 May, 2024 @ 14:15
24 May, 2024 @ 12:09
Taylor Swift backlash in Spain: Consumer rights group files a ‘denuncia’ after fans are banned from bringing food or drink into concert venue

STOCKHOLM 20240517 Taylor Swift performs at Friends Arena on Friday night. It is the first of three concerts during the ongoing tour "The Eras Tour" held in Stockholm, Sweden 17 May 2024. *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY *** Photo: Christine Olsson / TT / Code 10430

A SPANISH consumer rights association has filed a denuncia, or complaint, against the promoters of the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Madrid, after ticket holders noticed that they will be banned from bringing any food or drink into the venue. 

The American musical superstar will be staging her record-breaking Eras tour in the Spanish capital on May 29 and 30, for two concerts. They will be taking place in the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, which is home to the Real Madrid football club.

According to the group Facua, however, the promoter of the events, Lastur Bookin SL, which is based in Bilbao, northern Spain, has included an ‘abusive clause’ for ticket holders given the restriction on taking food and drink into the stadium.

Via a press release, Facua announced that it has taken its complaint to both the Madrid regional government and the capital’s City Hall. 

The Santiago Bernabeu stadium, where Taylor Swift will perform two concerts next week.

The association wants the company to nullify the clause and inform concert-holders that they will indeed be able to enter with food and drink they have purchased outside of the Bernabeu. 

After a similar complaint was filed by Facua, the Yelmo Cines cinema chain was fined €30,001 after refusing to allow patrons in with food and drinks bought outside their movie theatres.

Train ticket sales shoot up

Meanwhile, the imminent arrival of Taylor Swift in the Spanish capital is already making itself felt.

A week before her first concert, the sale of train tickets between Madrid and the Andalusian city of Sevilla shot up by a factor of three, while sales of tickets between Barcelona and the Spanish capital had also doubled. 

Radio network Cadena SER also reported an increase in demand for trips via car-sharing service BlaBlaCar, with more than 20,000 journeys to Madrid expected next week due to the concerts. 

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

