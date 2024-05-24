24 May, 2024 @ 14:08
24 May, 2024 @ 12:25
1 min read

Lobster fixes issue with Telefonica after brief outage of mobile network service on Thursday

by
The company have apologised for any inconvenience

THE Lobster mobile network is back online following a brief outage on Thursday morning.

British expats told the Olive Press that they had no coverage on their mobile phone despite having an up-to-date SIM plan.

The issue was likely to have impacted thousands of Brits in Spain, with whom the all-English language service is popular.

However, the issue was quickly resolved by the company’s team of engineers.

In a statement to the Olive Press, Lobster said: “We experienced an outage yesterday morning that disrupted service in Spain. We have identified the issue with Telefonica, and it has now been fixed.”.

They added: “If you continue to experience coverage problems, it may be due to a separate issue. Please respond to this email or contact us on +34711000711 for assistance. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding”.

Tags:

Ben Pawlowski

