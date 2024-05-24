Lobster fixes issue with Telefonica after brief outage of mobile network service on Thursday

THE Lobster mobile network is back online following a brief outage on Thursday morning.

British expats told the Olive Press that they had no coverage on their mobile phone despite having an up-to-date SIM plan.

The issue was likely to have impacted thousands of Brits in Spain, with whom the all-English language service is popular.

However, the issue was quickly resolved by the company’s team of engineers.

In a statement to the Olive Press, Lobster said: “We experienced an outage yesterday morning that disrupted service in Spain. We have identified the issue with Telefonica, and it has now been fixed.”.

They added: “If you continue to experience coverage problems, it may be due to a separate issue. Please respond to this email or contact us on +34711000711 for assistance. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding”.