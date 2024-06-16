Must-visit: The 10 coolest coastal hotels in Spain, according to the Olive Press

THE Spanish coastline stretches for around 5,000 kilometres and, naturally, has its fair share of places to stay.

So finding somewhere new and stylish is something of a battle.

But tucked away in Valencia, and even Andalucia, are a huge range of hip spots to track down, places little known to the hordes.

Some are well off the beaten track, while others are simply new, or little written about.

In any case, here we pick out ten ‘cool coastal hotels’ from around the country.

Gran Hotel Brillante, San Esteban de Pravia, Asturias

Photo: Gran Hotel Brillante

One of the most unusual coastal hotels in Spain, the Gran Hotel Brillante sits in a once important port, now a kind of living museum.

Restored to the grandeur of its original opening in 1905, it is a paragon of good taste with art deco features and plenty of space.

Nothing fancy, but grand is indeed appropriate as it is a fitting epithet for this charming building that sits in the heart of the old fishing village of San Esteban, beside the river Nalon.

Conveniently close to Asturias airport as well as many of the famous Asturian surf beaches, it also has an excellent restaurant and charming terrace outside perfect at sunset.

www.granhotelbrillante.com

Palacio de Luces, Lastres, Asturias

Photo: Palacio de Luces

Between the soaring Picos de Europa National Park and the Cantabrian sea, if five star luxury is your thing, then few places are better than Palacio de Luces.

This well refurbished 16th century palace is surrounded by 13.000 m2 of gardens, yet incredibly close to the charming seaside village of Lastres, often voted one of Spain’s most charming.

It has an indoor swimming pool and spa, plus, best of all, a fabulous restaurant, which is understandably busy in summer.

You can walk from the door along dirt tracks to nearby Lastres, which has its own port and some of the best fish restaurants in Asturias.

www.coolrooms.com/palaciodeluces

Villa Salvador, Cadaques

Photo: Villa Salvador

What a unique art-filled escape in painter Salvador Dali’s hometown.

One of the true beauty spots of the Girona coast, Cadaques drew in great artists like Dali and Pablo Picasso.

Set between two coves of crystal clear water, Villa Salvador is a good base for exploring the region including the nearby Cap de Creus Natural Park, as well as Dali’s off the wall home in nearby Port Lligat.

Equally, you can hang around in the gardens with their salt-water pool and fragrant plants and enjoy lunch and dinner on its terrace restaurant.

www.hotelvillasalvador.com

Hotel Aiguablava, Begur

Photo: Hotel Aiguablava

You could not find a more privileged hidden spot to luxuriate at.

Perched within pine trees in the heart of the Costa Brava, this charming hotel couldn’t be better located.

Overlooking a headland and with its own small beach next door, you will hardly need to move.

Opened in 1934, it is still in the same family hands, with the fourth generation running the show.

It has retained its original local charm but has been upgraded to include a wonderful pool and amazing shady dining terrace with views to die for.

www.hotelaiguablava.com

Akelarre Hotel, San Sebastian

Photo: Akelarre Hotel

Credited with being Spain’s godfather of modern cuisine, Pedro Subijana began his journey in the kitchen at Akelarre in 1975.

Having held three Michelin stars for nearly two decades it has become a global pilgrimage for foodies and rightfully so.

The only problem being, the restaurant sits out on a limb, a good 10-minute drive from the centre of nearby San Sebastian, so getting home was tough when the Olive Press visited a decade ago.

Problem now solved, when a hotel opened next door to the restaurant in 2017.

Simple, yet stylish the rooms are inspired by the sea and look over the Bay of Biscay.

www.akelarre.net

Hotel Balandret, Valencia

Photo: Hotel Balandret

It is usually hard to find a great value, well located city hotel.

The Balandret sits right on Valencia’s wide Playa de la Malva-rosa, famous for its restaurants and links to the region’s best known painter.

It was here that the ‘Master of Light’ Joaquin Sorolla painted his famous El Balandrito work, showing a boy playing with a toy boat.

Nothing fancy but achingly hip, the rooms offer sea views and are simple, yet stylish.

Just 15 minutes from Valencia’s amazing old town, it is good value for money and has its own excellent restaurant.

www.balandret.com

Cortijo Boutique Siete Calas, Rodalquilar

Photo: Cortijo Boutique

Want to mix a stunning hidden, rural getaway with your beach holiday? Look no further.

The name Seven Coves (siete calas) is the clue, with no less than seven great spots to take a dip nearby.

Based in the heart of the Cabo de Gata Natural park, the ancient cortijo farmhouse has seven luxurious rooms with all the amazing mod cons you expect from a boutique hotel.

You are surrounded by Almeria’s breathtaking landscape and look down to Playa del Playazo beach.

The hotel offers bikes and paddleboards for the adventurous and you can book homemade meals back at base.

www.cortijosietecalas.com

Hotel Crisol de las Rias, Miño, Galicia

Photo: Hotel Crisol de las Rias

If simple, unpretentious places are your thing, few get better than Hotel Crisol in Mino.

Sitting right on the edge of this wonderful beach, this two star beachside joint wins no beauty prizes.

But you are here as much for its location and wonderful restaurant terrace, as the general ambience.

That said, the rooms are functional, well appointed and, above all, great value from around €70 a night in July.

The food at the restaurant is excellent, with plenty of steaks, crab and fresh fish.

www.www.hotelcrisoldelasrias.com

Hotel Madreselva, Caños de Meca, Cadiz

Photo: Hotel Madreselva

Madreselva serves as a true oasis, right in the heart of buzzing Canos de Meca.

Literally oozing laid back charm, the watchwords here are peace and simplicity.

While you can literally throw a tennis ball onto one of Andalucia’s nicest beaches, its amazing leafy courtyard and refreshing swimming pool, allow you to easily escape.

Breakfasts are superb and the staff couldn’t get more smiley.

www.califavejer.com/en/hotel-madreselva

Punta Sur, Tarifa

Photo: Punta Sur

Few places have such a privileged position surrounded by unspoilt coastal dunes and soaring protected mountains.

In fact, it is almost unheard of in southern Spain, where overdevelopment has been a continual spectre for decades.

Here you are surrounded by space, a huge pool area, tennis court and a decent restaurant, with an adjoining pool room.

On top of that rooms are stylish, well appointed and the only thing that might wake you up is the occasional screech of a peacock that roams the grounds.

Great for families, best of all, you are well protected from Tarifa’s famous winds thanks to its clever planting.

www.hotelpuntasur.com

