Revealed: The ultra-luxury hotel enjoyed by Taylor Swift during her stay in Spain’s Madrid

THIS is the ultra-luxury hotel Taylor Swift stayed in during her stint in the Spanish capital.

Last week, it seemed Taylor Swift mania was infecting every corner of Madrid.

The singer played two sold out shows in the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30.

Fans queued up from the early hours to get up close to the star, who was accompanied by a 100 person strong team, including security, medical staff and her own ambulance.

Upon touching down in the city, she was swiftly escorted to her accommodation, but where did the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer choose to hide out?

According to El Mundo, Swift stayed in the Hotel Villa Magna, some two kilometers away from the concert venue on Paseo de la Castellana.

READ MORE: ‘I went to Taylor Swift’s the Eras tour in Spain’s Madrid – this is what it was really like’

She reportedly chose the premium room, known as Royal Anglada House.

The 400 metre accommodation costs €25,000 per night and has two rooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a dining room.

READ MORE: Spain’s anti-terror operation to keep Taylor Swift and her thousands of fans safe in Madrid

Adjoining doors to other rooms can also be booked to make it a ‘luxury penthouse.’

Agents of the Policia Nacional were also present at the hotel until Saturday, June 1.

A top floor flat, the accommodation has amazing views over Madrid and a terrace.

It can accommodate up to six people and even comes with a steward and e-scooter to ‘explore Madrid.’

The hotel is run by the Rosewood Hotel Group and has four restaurants, two spas and a gym.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s Madrid concerts risk incurring fines, as City Hall vows to measure noise levels for infractions