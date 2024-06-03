3 Jun, 2024 @ 14:39
3 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Los Arqueros with pool – € 360,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Los Arqueros with pool - € 360

Penthouse

Los Arqueros, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 360,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Los Arqueros with pool - € 360,000

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a spacious 2-bedroom/2-bathroom duplex rooftop penthouse, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the countryside and the golf course at an unbeatable price. Located within the well-established El Lago community, constructed by Taylor Wimpey on the prestigious Los Arqueros Golf & Country Club, this penthouse is positioned adjacent and frontline to the magnificent 18-hole Los Arqueros golf course. One of the standout features of this penthouse is its expanded lounge/diner, which has been tastefully remodeled in a Scandinavian style… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

This region has the highest number of tourist flats in Spain – after surging by almost 20% in a year

Revealed: The ultra-luxury hotel enjoyed by Taylor Swift during her stay in Spain's Madrid

Revealed: The ultra-luxury hotel enjoyed by Taylor Swift during her stay in Spain's Madrid

THIS is the ultra-luxury hotel Taylor Swift stayed in during

This region has the highest number of tourist flats in Spain – after surging by almost 20% in a year

THE number of tourist flats has surged in this area