2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Los Arqueros with pool – € 360,000

Penthouse Los Arqueros, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 360,000

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a spacious 2-bedroom/2-bathroom duplex rooftop penthouse, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the countryside and the golf course at an unbeatable price. Located within the well-established El Lago community, constructed by Taylor Wimpey on the prestigious Los Arqueros Golf & Country Club, this penthouse is positioned adjacent and frontline to the magnificent 18-hole Los Arqueros golf course. One of the standout features of this penthouse is its expanded lounge/diner, which has been tastefully remodeled in a Scandinavian style… See full property details