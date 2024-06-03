This region has the highest number of tourist flats in Spain – after surging by almost 20% in a year

THE number of tourist flats has surged in this area of Spain as it becomes home to the highest number of holiday rentals in the country.

Andalucia is now leading Spain when it comes to tourist lets, with 23.46% of the country’s offering.

According to the Spanish Statistics Institute, there are 351,389 tourism rentals in Spain, with 82,454 in Andalucia alone.

The country has seen an astronomical rise in this type of rentals, over 17% in the last year.

There are 1.76% more tourist lets than normal housing in the region, a statistic above the national average of 1.33%.

The majority of these tourist lets are in Malaga, with 41,038 of the region’s accommodation.

It is followed by Cadiz (14,534) and Seville (7,477).

Malaga is also the nationwide leader in tourist lets, followed by Alicante (38,007) and the Balearic Islands (25,073).

On the Costa del Sol, Malaga city leads the way with 7,038 holiday rentals, some 4.12% more than normal housing in the area.

However, it is closely followed by Marbella with 6,994 and Mijas with 4,229.

Estepona, Fuengirola, Benahavis, Benalmadena, Manilva, Nerja, Torremolinos, Torrox and Velez-Malaga all reach above 1,000 accommodation offerings.

As for the rest of Andalucia, Granada has a total of 7,187 tourist lets, while Almeria has 6,329, followed by Cordoba (2,521), Huelva (2,415) and Jaen (953).

The region has a total of 1.46% more holiday apartments and houses compared to normal living spaces.

In Almeria, the leader is Vera, with 1,081 tourist accommodations, followed by Roquetas de Mar (974) and Almeria with 935.

Meanwhile Tarifa leads the way in Cadiz, with 1,807 tourist lets.

Next is Chiclana (1,789) and Cadiz capital (1,641).

Overall, the number of tourist flats outweighs normal housing by 4.12% in the area.

In Cordoba, the region’s namesake tops the list, with 1,981 holiday rentals.

Compared to other locations in the area, the city is crammed with tourist lets, as the next most popular area, Baena, has just 50 accommodation offerings.

In Granada, the historic city also leads the way with 2,622 rentals, followed by Almunecar (1,386) and Monachil (812).

To the west of the region, Huelva’s most popular destination for tourists is Ayamonte, with 792 tourist lets.

Back east in Jaen has 176 holiday rentals in the city, followed by 133 in Ubeda and 97 in La Iruela.

Meanwhile in Sevilla capital, there are over 6,171 tourist lets.

This pales in comparison to Dos Hermanas, which has 92 and Carmona which has 87.

The coast is particularly popular for tourist accommodation, with the highest concentration in Malaga’s Nerja.

There, tourist flats represent 14% of the total housing.

It is followed by Tarifa and Conil, both with 13%.

