Huge anti-tourism protest is planned for Malaga: Fuming locals to ‘take to the streets’ to decry ‘property exploitation’ and ‘s**t salaries’ that have made the city ‘unliveable’

A HUGE protest is being planned by ‘fed-up’ locals in Malaga who say they are tired of ‘over tourism, s**t salaries and property exploitation.’

In a post on Instagram, a tenant support organisation in the city set the date for the ‘big demonstration’ as June 29.

It follows an enormous similar protest in the Canary Islands at the weekend, which saw more than 60,000 take to the streets.

The organisation, Sindicato de Inquilinas de Málaga, wrote on Instagram: “Malaga has become an unlivable city for those of us who live in it. IT’S OVER! WE WANT A MALAGA TO LIVE AND NOT TO SURVIVE…

Last week’s protests against tourism in the Canary Islands (Credit: X (Twitter), Willy Veleta)

Malaga city (Copyright Olive Press Spain)

“Beyond impotent nostalgia, it is essential to rebuild neighborhood networks, the relationships of care that sustain at risk people. THIS WAS A NEIGHBORHOOD BEFORE, and it will be again!”

It added: “The problem is well known: touristification and plundering of the territory, exploitation of housing, work and life. S**t salaries, s**t cohabitation and s**t rents. We are clear: IF I CAN’T PAY I WILL NOT PAY!

“We know that there are many of us who are fed up and determined to defend a friendly, livable city, THE CITY OF THE NEIGHBOURS!

“On JUNE 29, the Malaga Tenants Union calls for a GREAT PROTEST for decent housing and against the processes of touristification and impoverishment of life. On JUNE 29, it all begins.”