5 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in L'Ametlla del Valles with pool garage – € 597,000

Renovated Home in the Heart of L'Ametlla del Vallès! This stunning townhouse, located in one of the best and most exclusive communities in the area, offers everything a family could need. With a private garden, shared green spaces, swimming pools, and breathtaking views, the home sits in a peaceful yet well-connected location. The house has been recently renovated and is in perfect condition. Equipped with a smart home system, it ensures low energy consumption and efficient management of household operations. One of its standout features is its brightness, thanks to large windows and… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

L'Ametlla del Vallès, Barcelona

5 beds 4 baths

€ 597,000