5 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Mar, 2025 @ 12:37
·
1 min read

Spanish doctor praises this ‘super seed’ that can lower cholesterol and is packed with nutrients

by
Spanish doctor praises this ‘super seed’ that can lower cholesterol and is packed with nutrients

A DOCTOR has recommended chia seeds as part of a diet to lower cholesterol and glucose levels in the body as well as best way to enjoy their benefits.

Manuel Viso says chia seeds are rich in fibre, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and proteins.

He also added that there’s an excellent way of preparing the seeds to make them even healthier.

READ MORE:

MANUEL VISO

Viso is referring to making the chia seeds to release their mucilage content- a viscous substance that is generated when the seeds come into contact with water.

This substance is a very beneficial type of fibre.

“Mucilage is a type of soluble fibre that acts like a gel which helps to improve digestion and offers multiple health benefits,” the doctor explained.

“When chia seeds are soaked in water, they absorb liquid and increase up to 12 times their weight, forming a gelatinous texture.”

“Chia mucilage manages to control appetite, reduce glucose peaks, control bad cholesterol and regulate intestinal transit, therefore, reducing constipation,” Dr. Viso said.

Other benefits include improving digestion, helping to lose weight, improved hydration due to retaining water and a healthier heart.

As for getting the mucilage gel, the doctor recommends mixing a tablespoon of chia in 100 millilitres of water- preferably warm- with a maximum of 40C.

“Cold water slows down the process and hot water destroys several key chia components,” he added.

The mixture should well stirred and the stirring repeated after 10 minutes.

Afterwards, it should be left to rest for at least 30 minutes, although it is better for two hours.

“If you leave it in the fridge for eight hours you get the maximum amount of mucilage and you can store it in the fridge for up to four days in an airtight jar,” said Viso.

As for how you eat it, the doctor has a few suggestions.

“Mucilage gel can be added to smoothies or yogurts or used as an egg substitute in vegan recipes.”

Viso added that it is a good thickening agent for sauces and desserts in a totally natural way.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in L'Ametlla del Valles with pool garage - € 597
Previous Story

5 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in L'Ametlla del Valles with pool garage – € 597,000

Britain launches mandatory ETA register for visitors from the EU - here’s all you need to know
Next Story

Britain launches mandatory ETA register for visitors from the EU – here’s all you need to know

Latest from Health

Go toTop