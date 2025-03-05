Spanish doctor praises this ‘super seed’ that can lower cholesterol and is packed with nutrients

A DOCTOR has recommended chia seeds as part of a diet to lower cholesterol and glucose levels in the body as well as best way to enjoy their benefits.

Manuel Viso says chia seeds are rich in fibre, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and proteins.

He also added that there’s an excellent way of preparing the seeds to make them even healthier.

Viso is referring to making the chia seeds to release their mucilage content- a viscous substance that is generated when the seeds come into contact with water.

This substance is a very beneficial type of fibre.

“Mucilage is a type of soluble fibre that acts like a gel which helps to improve digestion and offers multiple health benefits,” the doctor explained.

“When chia seeds are soaked in water, they absorb liquid and increase up to 12 times their weight, forming a gelatinous texture.”

“Chia mucilage manages to control appetite, reduce glucose peaks, control bad cholesterol and regulate intestinal transit, therefore, reducing constipation,” Dr. Viso said.

Other benefits include improving digestion, helping to lose weight, improved hydration due to retaining water and a healthier heart.

As for getting the mucilage gel, the doctor recommends mixing a tablespoon of chia in 100 millilitres of water- preferably warm- with a maximum of 40C.

“Cold water slows down the process and hot water destroys several key chia components,” he added.

The mixture should well stirred and the stirring repeated after 10 minutes.

Afterwards, it should be left to rest for at least 30 minutes, although it is better for two hours.

“If you leave it in the fridge for eight hours you get the maximum amount of mucilage and you can store it in the fridge for up to four days in an airtight jar,” said Viso.

As for how you eat it, the doctor has a few suggestions.

“Mucilage gel can be added to smoothies or yogurts or used as an egg substitute in vegan recipes.”

Viso added that it is a good thickening agent for sauces and desserts in a totally natural way.