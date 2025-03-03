3 Mar, 2025
3 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
5 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool garage – € 479,000

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool garage - € 479

Do you want a villa with everything extra? Then you have found your home here! A large plot with a thoughtful layout. Here, plants and flowers thrive alongside mandarins, oranges, kiwis, limes, passion fruits, and mangos. There are planting boxes for vegetables and herbs at the back, along with two storage sheds. A large saltwater pool leads you to an outdoor kitchen (with refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher) and bar, as well as spacious areas for dining furniture, a lounge section, and sun loungers. The house also opens up with a spacious and modern kitchen, a TV room, a large bathroom with… See full property details

Villa

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 479,000

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool garage - € 479,000



