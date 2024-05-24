24 May, 2024 @ 14:12
4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Castelldefels with pool garage – € 484,000

Apartment

Castelldefels, Barcelona

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 484,000

At the entrance we are greeted by an elegant lobby that welcomes us to this spectacular apartment. Next, we find a large double room en suite and a versatile room that can be used as a dressing room or single room. A full bathroom with shower is conveniently located in the hallway. Next, the apartment has two additional double rooms, perfect to be used as an study and a living/ dining room room. Both rooms have windows that open to the terrace, offering impressive views of the sea and the mountains. The spacious dining room living room also has direct access to this magnificent terrace,… See full property details

