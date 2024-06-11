11 Jun, 2024 @ 13:28
11 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Benahavis with pool garage – € 455,000

Flat

Benahavís, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 455,000

Amazing Hacienda del Señorio de Cifuentes! Top floor 2 bedroom corner flat 2 bathrooms Master bathroom en suite This flat has a spacious and bright open plan living room with large windows/terrace doors, a fitted kitchen and two bedrooms. The master bedroom has en-suite bathroom and hallway. wardrobe. The flat has two large terraces. The property has a large lush communal garden and four outdoor swimming pools. The infinity pool overlooks the beautiful surroundings and is heated all year round, except in summer when it is naturally heated by the sun. The entire site is on private grounds,… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

