11 Jun, 2024 @ 13:30
11 Jun, 2024
Update on boy, 10, who almost drowned at his hotel pool on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A YOUNG boy who almost drowned in a Manilva hotel is said to be ‘recovering favourably’. 

The 10-year-old was staying at the Pierre et Vacances complex on Avenida Sierra Morena when an incident unfolded on Saturday.

Details are scant but according to the 112 emergency service, a call was made at around 3.15pm alerting them to a boy ‘with symptoms of drowning.’

A doctor at the complex was performing CPR on the child while awaiting for paramedics to arrive.

He was flown to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Malaga where he remains but is said to be ‘recovering favourably’, according to doctors quoted by El Español.

The incident came the same day a 32-year-old man died in Malaga after jumping off a rock face and onto some further rocks below.

The unidentified victim was pulled to the shore at about 7pm but nothing could be done to revive him.

