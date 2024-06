2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cala d'Or with pool garage – € 340,000

Apartment Cala d'Or, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 340,000

Newly built apartments Cala Dor close to the port BRAND NEW MODERN APARTMENTS CLOSE TO THE PORT OF CALA D'OR. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS (1 EN SUITE), OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING-DINING ROOM, hot/cold air conditioning, balcony or terrace, own closed storage room in the basement, ELEVATOR, 2 COMMUNITY POOLS AND GARDENS, SURVEILLANCE PRIVATE PARKING. APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE GROUND FLOOR WITH PRIVATE GARDEN OF 79M2. The apartments have a living space of 61 m² plus a balcony of approximately 18 m². Incl. fitted kitchen with oven and hob and fitted wardrobes. Very high build quality. These… See full property details