1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool garage – € 249,000

Apartment

Benissa, Alicante

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 249,000

Apartments for sale La Fustera, Benissa. The apartments consist of a living room, fully fitted kitchen, one bedroom and one bathroom. With aircon hot / cold, sound proof incl. floating hard floors and insulated. The "blue lagoon" swimming pool of the complex is very inviting. The mature palmtrees enhance the tropical feeling. This typical holiday complex has many facilities, like spa, indoor heated pool and a gym. The lobby with the reception is impressive. With concierge service and 24/7 SOS service. In the community fee are a.o. the following services included: maintenance, internet… See full property details

