WATCH: Wayne Lineker, 62, is punched to the ground in Spain’s Ibiza

WAYNE Lineker, 62, has been punched to the ground in Ibiza after defending a female friend.

The businessman was left unconscious after being punched while waiting for a taxi in Sant Antoni.

The incident occurred at around 04:00am this morning, Thursday, June 13.

It is believed Wayne, the brother of ex-footballer Gary Lineker, fought with a group of men in an attempt to defend his female friend, who the men were bothering.

Wayne Lineker, 62, finds himself taking a power nap after an heated dance-off outside Ibiza nightclub. pic.twitter.com/iyFEKqIn5N — Crazy Moments (@crazymoments__) June 13, 2024

In a video shared on X, Lineker tries to get into the taxi before meeting the group of men.

One of them punches him in the face, causing Lineker to fall to the floor.

According to witnesses, he remained unconscious for at least six minutes.

“It was horrible, it looked like he could have died at one moment,” a witness told The Sun.

Only Lineker’s female friend approached to help him, while another man pretended to be a boxing referee over his body.

The aggressor fled after the British multimillionaire fell to the ground.

Police attended the scene and Lineker left about an hour later in a taxi.

Despite not addressing the incident, the bar owner appears to be recovering well.

Today, he posted a 20th birthday message to his son, Freddie.

He shared a video of childhood Freddie hula-hooping with the caption: “You won’t like me for this but as a dad it’s very special .Happy 20th birthday to my special handsome boy and superstar DJ ..keep doing what you’re doing.

“Big things coming your way and to your credit without any help from me !! ‘Dad I got this., Appreciate you wanting to help me but I need to do this myself’, So proud of you when you said this to me. Love you”

