THE millionaire brother of the former footballer Gary Lineker has teased that his Ibiza clubs could reopen this summer almost a year on from the COVID outbreak.

Wayne Lineker took to social media to share a picture of himself along with the caption: “I’m smiling because I’ve just received some very positive news ? #ibiza2021”.

The 58-year-old who also owns nightspots in Marbella, Tenerife, Alcudia in Mallorca, Zante and Paphos, left Ibiza last September after revealing that his six European clubs were ‘battered’ because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Celebs Go Dating star has also been forced to postpone the opening of his new venue O Beach Dubai until later this year.

PARTYING: Wayne with Love Island star Theo

The playboy no doubt fancies some time relaxing in the sun after a difficult 12months that saw his £30million European nightclub empire plagued by trouble.

Last week it was revealed that Wayne’s former Lineker UK bar business has collapsed with a £100,000 debt.

Previously known as Linekers (UK) Ltd, the name was changed to Duane International Ltd, after his son, last year.

Around the same time Wayne stepped down as director of the business which reportedly owes employees £9,530 in unpaid wages, with around £90,000 owing to a business partner and a bank.

Wayne also has a £8.5million lawsuit over his head after former professional footballer Jonathan Hutchinson was left paralysed in a swimming pool fall at O Beach Ibiza.