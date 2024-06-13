Brace for heat! Highs of 34C along Spain’s Costa del Sol this weekend as summer temperatures arrive

SUMMER temperatures will officially arrive to the Costa del Sol this weekend with highs of 34C, forecasters predict.

According to state weather agency AEMET, parts of the coast will see some of the hottest temperatures in the whole of Andalucia, even beating out areas such as inland Sevilla.

The mercury will reach its highest point on Saturday, with Estepona seeing highs of 34C, and Marbella 32C.

On the same day, Sevilla city will not see temperatures surpass 33C, although there will be highs of 35C in Ecija and parts of Cordoba.

Nerja will be the coolest point of the Costa del Sol on Saturday, with highs of 27C, according to AEMET.

Temperatures will drop on Sunday but only slightly, with many parts of the coast remaining above 30C.

Marbella will read highs of 30C, Estepona 31C, Rincon de la Victoria 32C and Velez-Malaga 30C.

It follows a dramatic week in terms of weather across Spain.

Freak storms in the Balearic Islands saw the heavens open above Mallorca and Ibiza.

Palma de Mallorca airport was paralysed when the runway became submerged in floodwater, with scores of flights cancelled and delayed.