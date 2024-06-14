14 Jun, 2024 @ 13:27
14 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

by
Flat

El Mirador, Murcia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 190,000

3 bedroom Flat for sale in El Mirador with pool - € 190,000

Welcome to paradise in La Manga del Mar Menor, San Javier! Are you looking for a home where you can enjoy spectacular views, comfort and quality of life? This is your chance! We present you a home furnished and equipped with appliances in an exclusive urbanization with a swimming pool and children's areas, located in one of the most privileged corners of La Manga del Mar Menor. From the moment you set foot in this home, you will fall in love with the panoramic views of the marina and Mediterranean Sea. Imagine waking up every morning with the sun shining on the waters and breathing the… See full property details

