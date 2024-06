The pool lounge at Max Beach is back open every Friday and Saturday night with live shows and a DJ.

Experience the full Max treatment by starting with dinner and then enjoying the evening at the pool lounge.

This Friday, join us for the spectacular Max Mon Rouge show, and on Saturday, don’t miss our ‘Maxed Out Showcase.’ Indulge in great music, lively performances, and an unforgettable atmosphere.

Come and make the most of your weekends at Max Beach!