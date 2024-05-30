WATCH: British pub and its workers ‘are attacked by Moroccan men’ on Spain’s Costa Brava

THIS is the moment a British pub and its workers were attacked by a group of men on the Costa Brava.

Video footage shared online shows the assailants, reported to be Moroccan, using bats and bar stools to smash up the establishment.

Two men can be seen attacking a man behind the bar, with one covering his face with a t-shirt.

One of them strikes the victim with what appears to resemble a wooden baseball bat.

British voices can be heard shouting at them, telling them to get out as they throw chairs and stools around the venue.

En Estartit, Girona, hubo una pelea entre personas de Marruecos en un bar frecuentado por británicos. ?? pic.twitter.com/7dGRcQ3Hug — Unasolavoz (@Unasolavozzz) May 10, 2024

According to witnesses quoted by La Razon, a fight had previously broken out between English and Moroccan patrons.

It is not known what sparked the violence but a police investigation is said to be underway.

Reports say video footage is being examined and witness testimonies recorded.

The shocking attack was recorded by a punter on their mobile phone in early May.

The bar is situated in the town of L’Estartit, in the north eastern city of Girona.