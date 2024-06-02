2 Jun, 2024 @ 14:03
2 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Campos – € 762,000

Villa

Campos, Majorca

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 762,000

El Paraiso – Sa Vinyola (Campos) is an exclusive residential area located in the southeast of the island of Mallorca, in a privileged area close to the sea, specifically next to the renowned beach of Es Trenc. This beach is famous for its natural beauty, with its crystal clear waters and extensive white sand dunes, forming part of a protected natural park. The house in question features classic and elegant architecture, with bright interiors and a south-facing orientation that allows you to enjoy abundant natural light throughout the day. From the roof of the house you can contemplate… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

