16 May, 2024 @ 17:15
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 May, 2024 @ 11:10
··
1 min read

British expat is arrested for ‘drug trafficking’ after police raid Torrevieja cannabis club popular with foreign tourists

by
British expat is arrested for 'drug trafficking' after police raid Torrevieja cannabis club popular with foreign tourists

A BRITISH man involved with a Torrevieja cannabis club has been arrested by the Guardia Civil after it sold drugs to foreign tourists.

The club was shut down in early April but reopened illegally with two Columbians being arrested on May 2.

Cannabis clubs are legal in Spain for the consumption of marijuana on premises by members only.

READ MORE:

CLUB RAIDED

The selling of drugs is banned and the Guardia Civil has closed down 20 clubs in Torrevieja since 2019.

Investigations into an association started in February following complaints that it was selling drugs to foreign tourists.

It was discovered that it operated under the guise of being a non-profit group as a front for drug trafficking.

Multiple infraction orders were issued to non-Spaniards leaving the building for the possession of hashish and marijuana on public streets.

On April 3, a search was carried out at the association’s premises, where various quantities of drugs were seized and a 37-year-old British man was arrested for selling narcotics.

A court order closed down the club on a temporary basis while investigations continued.

On May 2, the Guardia Civil discovered the association had reopened in breach of the court ruling and two Columbians, aged 22 and 27, were arrested for drug trafficking and a charge of serious disobedience to authority.

Club official- namely the president, secretary, and treasurer- have also been investigated over drug trafficking and other offences, including belonging to a criminal group.

DRUGS FOR SALE

Guardia officers seized 4,840 kilos of marijuana, 966 grams of hashish, joints, and cash.

The Torrevieja court has now ordered that the club be closed down for five years.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Farmers plan fresh protests in Spain as they plot to block border with France with their tractors

Next Story

WATCH: Jasmine Harman vows to be the ‘healthiest and happiest’ she’s ever been as she shares list of goals ahead of ‘milestone’ 50th birthday next year

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

EXPOSED: ‘Farm of terror’ in Spain that supplies a major supermarket as ‘1,000 abused pigs are found living among rats and maggot-infested food’

A ‘FARM of terror’ has been exposed in northern Spain

Drama in Estepona after a man scales the town hall building and threatens to throw himself off unless he is granted an audience with the king 

A MAN scaled the exterior of Estepona’s new town hall