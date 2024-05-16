16 May, 2024 @ 17:21
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 May, 2024 @ 11:27
··
1 min read

WATCH: Jasmine Harman vows to be the ‘healthiest and happiest’ she’s ever been as she shares list of goals ahead of ‘milestone’ 50th birthday next year

by

JASMINE Harman has shared her health and lifestyle goals ahead of celebrating a ‘milestone’ birthday next year.

The A Place In The Sun star, 48, shared a video on her Instagram page, telling her followers that she will be turning 50 in 18 months’ time (next November).

The mother-of-two, who moved to Estepona on the Costa del Sol last year, vowed to be the ‘healthiest and happiest’ she’s ever been.

She told her followers: “I can’t believe it, it does not feel possible that I’m going to be 50.

READ MORE: A Place In The Sun visits Alicante

“I’ve decided that by my 50th birthday, I want to be the fittest and the healthiest and the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.

“I really understand the importance of taking care of yourself. So I don’t want to do it for how I look, of course I do want to look nice and feel good about myself and I want to feel confident in clothing and things like that.

“I feel like it’s really important for mental wellbeing and emotional wellbeing. I feel like accepting yourself and loving yourself for who you are is so important… but it doesn’t mean that you don’t look after yourself.”

She added: “So my biggest commitments are going to be; drink more water, get more sleep, eat healthily and particularly in regard to portion sizes and look after myself.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

British expat is arrested for 'drug trafficking' after police raid Torrevieja cannabis club popular with foreign tourists
Previous Story

British expat is arrested for ‘drug trafficking’ after police raid Torrevieja cannabis club popular with foreign tourists

Next Story

Swimming pools latest: The date private pools can FINALLY be filled on the Costa del Sol and elsewhere is revealed

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Revealed: How Property sales in Spain plummeted by 20% year-on-year in March, new figures show

Property sales in Spain plummeted by 20% year-on-year in March, new figures show

HOME property sales in Spain collapsed by almost 20% in

EXPOSED: ‘Farm of terror’ in Spain that supplies a major supermarket as ‘1,000 abused pigs are found living among rats and maggot-infested food’

A ‘FARM of terror’ has been exposed in northern Spain