WATCH: Jasmine Harman vows to be the ‘healthiest and happiest’ she’s ever been as she shares list of goals ahead of ‘milestone’ 50th birthday next year

JASMINE Harman has shared her health and lifestyle goals ahead of celebrating a ‘milestone’ birthday next year.

The A Place In The Sun star, 48, shared a video on her Instagram page, telling her followers that she will be turning 50 in 18 months’ time (next November).

The mother-of-two, who moved to Estepona on the Costa del Sol last year, vowed to be the ‘healthiest and happiest’ she’s ever been.

She told her followers: “I can’t believe it, it does not feel possible that I’m going to be 50.

“I’ve decided that by my 50th birthday, I want to be the fittest and the healthiest and the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.

“I really understand the importance of taking care of yourself. So I don’t want to do it for how I look, of course I do want to look nice and feel good about myself and I want to feel confident in clothing and things like that.

“I feel like it’s really important for mental wellbeing and emotional wellbeing. I feel like accepting yourself and loving yourself for who you are is so important… but it doesn’t mean that you don’t look after yourself.”

She added: “So my biggest commitments are going to be; drink more water, get more sleep, eat healthily and particularly in regard to portion sizes and look after myself.”