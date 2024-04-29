A Place In The Sun visits Alicante: Jasmine Harman helps a British couple find their ‘dream holiday home’ in expat hotspot in a brand new series

A PLACE In The Sun will return to our screens today with lead presenter Jasmine Harman at the helm.

Jasmine took to Instagram today to tease the first episode, which she says will be focused on Alicante on the Costa Blanca.

She said: “Exciting… Brand new series of APITS (A Place In The Sun) starts today on Channel 4 at 3pm.

“So many people have been asking, and the wait is over!

Jasmine Harman in Alicante (CREDIT: Instagram/Jasmine Harman)

“Kicking off the week, I’ll be helping Heidi & Keith find their dream holiday home in Southern Alicante for a budget of £170k. What do you think about the value for money I showed them?”

The Costa Blanca south is one of the most popular destinations for both holidaying Brits and those looking to retire to Spain.

It boasts stunning beaches and landscapes and is much cheaper than other popular resorts like the Costa del Sol.

According to InternationalLiving.com, Alicante is one of Spain’s cheapest expat destinations, with one bedroom apartments for just €650 a month.

In a report, it described the city as ‘sun drenched’, with an average temperature of 30C and Europe’s lowest rainfall.

Eating out is also much cheaper in this part of the Costa Blanca, with a coffee and a croissant clocking in at just €1.85.

Alicante, Costa Blanca (Cordon Press Image)

Meanwhile, a three course dinner will only set you back around €10, including a beer or a glass of wine.

The area is also home to some of Spain’s prettiest beaches and impressive historic sites.

These include the Castillo de Santa Barbara, dating back to the 16th century.

Alicante’s indoor food market is also worth a visit, spread over two floors filled with fresh local produce.

And if your family wants to come visit, the city is easy to reach from the UK with regular flights from budget airlines.