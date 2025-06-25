East European gangster parcelled up drugs for courier firms to export from Costa Blanca

A MAN who sent marijuana via parcels from Alicante province to addresses across Europe has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The 42-year-old foreigner was detained when he was leaving the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre on the Orihuela Costa.

He was part of a East European gang that organised large quantities of marijuana shipments via different parcel courier companies in the area.

MARIJUANA PACKS

In April, the Policia Nacional visited a parcel firm on an Alicante industrial estate where they intercepted two shipments put together by the non-Spaniard.

The packages contained 17 bags of marijuana buds, weighing in at around 19 kilograms.

The man used false information in his dealing with firms and investigators discovered that in just two months, he made 16 similar shipments.

Officers found he lived in Guardamar del Segura and obtained a court warrant to search his home.

He wasn’t there when the early May raid was carried out but nevertheless 213 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of hashish and over €700 in cash was seized.

Also removed were several electronic devices, documentation, four mobile phones, two bulletproof vests, a pellet gun and two vehicles.

Despite the suspect not being at home, police discovered that he had rented a car and it was tracked down a few hours later on the Orihuela Costa where they executed the man’s arrest.

