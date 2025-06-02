Squatters set up marijuana farm with side-hustle of robbing neighbours on Costa Blanca

THREE squatters set up a marijuana farm at a Denia finca and also used an illegally electricity supply to power up equipment.

They were caught out by the Policia Nacional after a neighbour complained about a robbery at his home.

Officers decided their suspects could be the near-by squatters and started a discreet surveillance operation.

They confirmed that one of them was almost certainly behind the robbery and raided the squat.

A man and two women have been arrested, with a fourth suspect on the run.

Stolen items from the complainant’s home were found in addition to other ‘suspicious’ items that were acquired through robberies.

The big bonus for the Policia Nacional was the discovery of an extensive marijuana farm consisting of 318 plants.

Lights and heating units were hooked up to an electricity supply, by-passing the meter.

The trio have been charged with drug trafficking, robbery with force, and the illegal use of electricity.

Their nationalities have not been revealed or their bail status, although investigations are continuing to see if they committed other offences.