2 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Jun, 2025 @ 16:15
·
1 min read

SOS APPEAL: British expat goes missing on Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
SOS APPEAL as British expat goes missing on Spain's Costa Blanca

A BRITISH expat has gone missing in the Jacarilla area of Alicante province.

Jacarilla council has put out an appeal for Janet Fison who disappeared last Friday at around 7pm

Janet- originally from Redhill in Surrey- was last seen wearing a brown floral dress.

MISSING JANET IN 2017 FACEBOOK IMAGE

Her husband said she had left home with no mobile phone, money, or identity documents.

No further details have been disclosed.

Jacarilla council and Janet’s family have asked for anybody with any sightings or news to contact them or the Policia Local or Guardia Civil.

Two phone numbers have been issued to pass on any information.

They are 965 340 414 or 609 770 131

A number of people posting on Jacarilla council’s Facebook page described Janet as a ‘wonderful person’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Christian Brueckner And Maddie
Previous Story

Eighteen years on new search for Madeleine McCann to start tomorrow in Portugal’s Praia da Luz

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop