Eighteen years on new search for Madeleine McCann to start tomorrow in Portugal’s Praia da Luz

NEW searches are set to begin TOMORROW near the very area where Maddie McCann, then three, was last seen in 2007.

It’s believed the dramatic new operation will focus on a building close to the Algarve resort, where prime suspect Christian Brueckner once lived.

The development marks the first search on Portuguese soil in more than two years, and follows a massive operation involving officers from Germany, Portugal and the UK.

Sources say German cops – who have long insisted Brueckner is their main man – pushed for the latest swoop. They’re staying tight-lipped on what triggered the search, but insiders hint there could be more to come.

A previous search at the remote Arade Dam

The renewed search comes two years after a high-profile dig at the remote Arade Dam, 40 minutes inland, dubbed Brueckner’s ‘little paradise’. That operation, which unfolded in May 2023, ultimately yielded no breakthrough – but hope remains that this new site could finally unlock the mystery that’s gripped the world for nearly two decades.

The last major dig before that was in June 2014, when British officers scoured Praia da Luz with sniffer dogs and ground-penetrating radar – again, to no avail.

