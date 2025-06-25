25 Jun, 2025
25 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
5 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Vilassar de Dalt with garage – € 543,000

Discover this charming semi-detached house in Vilassar de Dalt, combining spaciousness, sea views, and a prime location close to the city center and green areas. Ideal for those seeking tranquility without sacrificing everyday convenience, this home offers versatile and bright rooms, a private garden, and a multipurpose room perfect for adapting to any lifestyle. Functionally distributed over three floors, the house has five bedrooms (three doubles and two singles), two full bathrooms, a guest toilet, a laundry room, and a 30m² private garage. The main living room connects to the terrace,… See full property details

Townhouse

Vilassar de Dalt, Barcelona

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 543,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

