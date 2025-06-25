5 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Vilassar de Dalt with garage – € 543,000

Discover this charming semi-detached house in Vilassar de Dalt, combining spaciousness, sea views, and a prime location close to the city center and green areas. Ideal for those seeking tranquility without sacrificing everyday convenience, this home offers versatile and bright rooms, a private garden, and a multipurpose room perfect for adapting to any lifestyle. Functionally distributed over three floors, the house has five bedrooms (three doubles and two singles), two full bathrooms, a guest toilet, a laundry room, and a 30m² private garage. The main living room connects to the terrace,… See full property details

Townhouse

Vilassar de Dalt, Barcelona

5 beds 3 baths

€ 543,000

