26 Apr, 2024 @ 22:09
26 Apr, 2024 @ 20:05
1 min read

A Place In The Sun visits Almeria: Jasmine Harman, 48, celebrates after closing deal in an idyllic expat hotspot that’s MUCH cheaper than the Costa del Sol

CELEBRITY estate agent Jasmine Harman was all smiles today after closing a deal for her clients in Almeria.

The A Place In The Sun star, 48, has been filming in the Andalucian province this week, albeit amid rather windy conditions.

The expat, who moved to Estepona herself last year, told her 165,000 Instagram followers: “We’ve just done our final chat and exciting news…our house hunters bought one of the properties I showed them this week.”

She added: “I’m so happy for them and it just reinforces how fantastic and life changing this show can be, it’s amazing to be a part of it.”

READ MORE: These are the 20 best destinations in Spain, according to the Telegraph

Jasmine Harman celebrates after closing a deal in Mojacar (CREDIT: Instagram/Jasmine Harman)
Jasmine Harman in Mojacar this week (CREDIT: Instagram/Jasmine Harman)

Jasmine had been showing her British clients properties in and around Mojacar.

The coastal town in Almeria was this year named among the 20 best destinations in Spain by the Telegraph.

Mojacar boasts a tropical climate that rarely sees the mercury fall between 15C in the winter months.

It also has a stunning white-washed old town and pristine beaches that could rival any resort in Spain.

It’s no surprise then that it has been a favourite for British expats for decades – particularly due to its cheaper prices.

Mojacar, Almeria (CREDIT: Turismo de Mojacar)

The average home in Mojacar currently costs €1,574/sqm, according to House Spain.

That’s a stark difference to the likes of Marbella, where the average property will set you back €4,900/sqm.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

