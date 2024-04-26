26 Apr, 2024 @ 20:07
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Apr, 2024 @ 20:04
··
1 min read

CANCELLED: Hugely popular Cala Mijas festival is pulled by organisers ‘after the city council failed to pay their bills’

by

THE Cala Mijas festival will not take place this year following a row between the organisers and the City Council.

Last Tour took to X today to announce the decision, accusing the local government of failing to pay its contractual obligations.

The events giant is the official sponsor of the event since signing a deal with the council back in 2021.

However it claims the council has yet to pay them for the promotion of last year’s festival, leaving them without enough cash to properly manage this year’s – which was due to take place on the weekend of August 29.

READ MORE: Doubts over Cala Mijas festival as spat erupts over who is footing the bill

The Cala Mijas festival had been a huge success, attracting a crowd of 110,000 and bringing in €22 million in 2023.

In March, PP mayor Ana Mata assured that the town hall was committed to ‘bring the holding of the event to a successful conclusion.’

Although no one was announced for the event, it was thought that acts would be borrowed from another festival organised by Last Tour in Portugal around the same time.

Had it finally gone ahead, revellers might have been treated to a headline of LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack and Sam Smith.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Heartbroken families of Valencia fire victims demand a new investigation into cause of 'Spain's Grenfell'
Previous Story

Heartbroken families of Valencia fire victims demand a new investigation into cause of ‘Spain’s Grenfell’

Next Story

A Place In The Sun visits Almeria: Jasmine Harman, 48, celebrates after closing deal in an idyllic expat hotspot that’s MUCH cheaper than the Costa del Sol

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

EXCLUSIVE: This billionaire’s paradise ‘loved by Vladimir Putin’ could be the new home of Spotify founder Daniel Ek, 41, after he is spotted shopping for villas around Marbella

DANIEL Ek could soon join a growing list of the

A Place In The Sun visits Almeria: Jasmine Harman, 48, celebrates after closing deal in an idyllic expat hotspot that’s MUCH cheaper than the Costa del Sol

CELEBRITY estate agent Jasmine Harman was all smiles today after