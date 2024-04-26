26 Apr, 2024 @ 18:00
26 Apr, 2024 @ 18:00
Heartbroken families of Valencia fire victims demand a new investigation into cause of ‘Spain’s Grenfell’

PEOPLE displaced by February’s Valencia apartment block fire have demanded that inquiries be restarted into what caused the blaze and if anybody is criminally responsible.

10 people died in the Campanar district building on February 22 with the blaze destroying the 14-storey luxury residential complex consisting of 138 apartments.

Four of the victims were a husband, wife, and their two children.

DESTROYED BLOCK(Cordon Press image)

The man’s grandfather has launched an appeal against a Valencia investigating court decision to provisionally shelve its probe into the fire’s causes.

Reports in early March suggested that the blaze was caused by a faulty kitchen appliance.

The Campanar building’s Community of Owners has now joined in the man’s case which seeks to find out what legal basis was used to form a conclusion of non-criminality.

Guillermo Arago, a lawyer for the owners group, has suggested that all inquiry options had not been exhausted and did not rule out a ‘reckless crime’ charge.

Meanwhile, 80 families displaced by the fire have been given an extra three months of free accommodation in a Safranar district block provided by Valencia City Council.

SAFRANAR TEMPORARY HOMES

The extension will allow people more time to get a suitable rental home subsidised by the Valencian government.

Around 10 families have so far found their own rented accommodation.

Alex Trelinski

