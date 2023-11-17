WHILE Spain is loved for its sun, sea and sangria, its picturesque white-washed towns also attract millions of visitors each year.

Often etched into hillsides and steeped in history, the ‘pueblos bonitos’ offer a unique glimpse into the country’s rich cultural past.

Meanwhile their cobbled streets and flower-adorned walls make them the ideal spot for a weekend trip.

There are thousands of such towns spread across Spain, but some stand out more than others.

UK newspaper The Telegraph has published its own list of the ’20 most beautiful towns in Spain’, a quarter of which are in Andalucia.

Topping the list is Sanlucar de Barrameda (pictured), located in the province of Cadiz, which The Telegraph says can be enjoyed all year round. (CREDIT: AytoSanlucar)

Sanlucar de Barrameda in Cadiz

Topping the list is Sanlucar de Barrameda, located in the province of Cadiz, which The Telegraph says can be enjoyed all year round.

Sitting at the mouth of the Guadalquivir river, it boasts stunning beaches which often see horses galloping up and down them.

The town was also branded the European Capital of Gastronomy last year while is Ducal Palace of Medina Sidonia was declared an official Historical-Artistic Monument back in 1978.

Third place on the list went to nearby Tarifa, also in Cadiz.

Tarifa is a surfers’ paradise with some of the largest and most impressive beaches in the entire country.

Tourists walking to The Playa de Bolonia Beach, a unspoiled white sand beach in Tarifa, Cadiz

Tarifa’s bustling streets

It is also packed with great restaurants and a charming old town, featuring market stalls and independent jewellery and clothes shops.

Other highlights include its medieval wall featuring the Puerta de Jerez and the Castle of Guzman el Bueno, which was first constructed in the year 930.

Another Andalucian town featured is Estepona, which is fifth on the list thank to its stunning old town that is ‘full of white houses decorated with colourful flowers’, as well as its impressive orchidarium and blue flag beaches.

Elsewhere, Nerja was placed 15th thanks in part to its Balcon de Europa, which offers incredible views of the Mediterranean, while Mojacar, in Almeria, was 17th.

The 20 best towns in Spain according to The Telegraph are as follows: