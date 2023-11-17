Summer’s long gone, but the crisp blue skies remain, even if it is with a restorative chill in the air. This time of year, you can enjoy some of the best festivals in Valencia and a little festive cheer. Here’s how to have a December to remember.

A wonderful time of year

Christmas in Valencia is a truly magical time, with vibrant light displays and a wonderful array of festive markets. There are a number of Christmas markets in Valencia, most notably the Christmas craft fair at Plaza de la Reina and the excellent alternative market in the City of Arts and Sciences.

This year, the city is promising more lights than ever, and by the first week of December, the streets will be aglow and ready to go. If you’re out and about, walking the festive streets is a great way to spend an evening, whether shopping for Christmas gifts or simply revelling in the dreamy, festive atmosphere.

Get your geek on

Geeks rejoice! The largest gaming festival circuit in the world, DreamHack, comes to Valencia from December 8 to 10. Fans of gaming and all things digital can enjoy three days of epic content and competitions, including a huge LAN party involving more than 3,000 gamers and a digital deep dive behind the games to find out how they’re made.

And it’s perfect for the little ones too! DreamHack is a family-friendly day out, with the chance to get involved with cosplay, get inspired by the passion of gaming super fans or simply observe the fascinating world of gaming at its best.

DreamHack will take place at the Feria Valencia conference centre. Tickets are 10-12€ for a day pass., or you can purchase a three-day pass for 30€, with added extras available too.

Traditions in wintery Segorbe

When it comes to beautiful towns near Valencia, Segorbe is the place to be in winter. Nestled near the mountains, you’ll find ancient castles, crumbling medieval walls and ruins, as well as frosted pine forests and serene valley views.

During the 10-day-long Purísima Fair, a family festival that dates back to the 14th Century, this charming little town is filled with a magical atmosphere, making it the perfect time to visit. Catch the main event on December 8, or find the perfect gifts, homemade sweets, trinkets and toys at the artisanal market, open between December 2 and 11.

Beyond the fair and the splendour of the town itself, there are some excellent hiking routes, offering a wonderful winter walk and a chance to explore the beautiful landscapes surrounding Segorbe.

Song of the Sibyl

The perfect prelude to Christmas, the Song of the Sibyl is a tradition that dates back centuries. Set in the sun-kissed city’s ornate cathedral, it’s one of the most significant events in the run-up to Christmas in Valencia. Whether you’re religious or not, it’s a truly spine-tingling experience.

Originally written as a Greek poem around 350 AD, the Song of the Sibyl has been performed in churches throughout Spain since the 10th Century. This year’s performance will be held on the evening of December 20, just in time to get you into the spirit of Christmas.

For those living outside the city, there are several other performances of the Song of the Sibyl in the region, including in Ontinyent on December 22 and in Gandia (date TBC).

Don’t miss: The last show of the year at the elegant Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia, the tragic opera Maria Stuarda will round off 2023 with several dates between December 10 and 22.

Date for the diary: One of the most popular Christmas concerts in Valencia takes place on December 17 at the Real Colegio de las Escuelas Pías, courtesy of the award-winning Ad Libitum chamber choir.

Did you know? There are 58 Valencias in the world, from the Philippines to Guatemala, Namibia to Trinidad & Tobago. But for us, there’s only one true Valencia!

