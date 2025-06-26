Founder and owner of iconic Benidorm Palace, Vicente Climent, has died- aged 80

VICENTE Climent who founded and owned the Costa Blanca’s best-known entertainment venue, the Benidorm Palace, has died at the age of 80.

He passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning according to the Benidorm Palace’s social media networks.

The Palace said it ‘deeply mourned the death of a key figure in the venue’s history’.

“His dedication, humanity, and vision have left a mark that will last forever,” it stated.

“Thank you for everything you gave us, Vicente.”

His funeral takes place this Friday at noon at the Marina Baixa Funeral Home in Villajoyosa.

Climent is survived by his British-born wife Christine, who co-owned the venue, and their children David and Joanna.

Originally from neighbouring Finestrat, Vicente Climent became a towering figure within Benidorm’s tourism sector.

The Benidorm Palace started bringing glitzy entertainment within a night-club format to the city from 1977.

Climent bought the actual building in 1997 and upgraded it from a seventies-look plus introduced the popular meal packages to increase revenues.

The venue has also hosted many charity fundraising events over the years.

Within his Palace group, Vicente Climent also operated the Benidorm Circus which opened over 20 years ago.

In 2019, he received a Valencian Community Tourism Award in tribute to his career and his contribution to Benidorm.

