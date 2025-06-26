Spectacular fire destroys luxury yacht in Costa Blanca dry dock

A LUXURY yacht was incinerated in a Thursday morning blaze at Denia’s port

11 fire crews from Benidorm, Benissa, and Denia were sent to the Moll de la Ponsa dry dock after emergency services were called at 1.30am.

A large column of smoke was clearly visible across the port area.

The 21-metre long Polish-flagged catamaran was well on fire when crews arrived.

People on nearby boats were evacuated in case the blaze spread.

The yacht’s skipper told authorities that nobody was inside the vessel which had been taken out of the water at 5.10pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters were quoted as saying that the blaze had been ‘difficult to put out’.

Due to a rapid response, they nevertheless were able to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to other boats.

A security guard had to go to Denia hospital after suffering from tachycardia but later returned to the port.

Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze and investigations have been launched into determining the cause.

