Two boats were totally destroyed by a fire while docked at a marina in Portopetro, Santanyi on the island of Mallorca.

An investigation has been opened after the two boats moored in the port were incinerated by the blaze and sank, and a third boat was damaged during the fire.

The blaze started just before 5:30am in the early hours of Tuesday morning. and it took firefighters from Felanitx, Llucmajor and Manacor around three hours to put it out.

The sinking of the two boats activated the pre-alert phase of the Special Contingency Plan for Marine Water Pollution and Civil Protection volunteers and firefighters have installed an anti-pollution barrier to prevent damage from a possible spill.

