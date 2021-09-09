A GIGANTIC smoke plume was visible from across the Costa del Sol as firefighters continued to battle against a wildfire that has already ravaged close to 3,000 hectares and forced 700 people from their homes.

Dramatic footage captured the thick smoke from one of the worst forest fires to hit the hills above the Malaga coast in several years.

More than 250 firefighters continued the battle to bring the blaze under control using fire engines on the ground as well as more than two dozen water carrying aircraft.

? ¿A qué se enfrentan los equipos de extinción en el #IFJubrique?

? pic.twitter.com/zZE6Rk8LGC — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 9, 2021

This image taken from Gaucin was sent in by an Olive Press reader.

Photo by Neil Armstrong /Olive Press Spain

Images taken from the air show the extent to which the smoke plume stretched across Spain’s southern coast.

Update: Forest fire near #IFJubrique (Province of #Malaga) from sky – The clouds of smoke move over the Alboran Sea (c) EUMETSAT 10.02 UTC



Hourly #weather forecast #Wind on https://t.co/0HO64cSIjW pic.twitter.com/eMhANzkW4g — meteo365.es (@meteo365_es) September 9, 2021

Strong winds hampered efforts to contain the fire.

? Helicóptero #Brica orbita el #IFJubrique antes de dejar en tierra a la brigada.

?? Mala orografía.

?? Viento cambiante de poniente a levante y viceversa.



Comienza a trabajar el contingente aéreo. pic.twitter.com/rPBotKeg05 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 9, 2021

While this time lapse footage showed the enormity of the disaster.

