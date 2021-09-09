DJS and producers have publicly vented their anger over the closure of nightclubs in Ibiza.

The Association of DJs & Producers in Ibiza and Formentera (DIPEF) today released a video to criticise the Balearic government over their coronavirus restrictions which have prohibited nightclubs from opening for almost two years.

In a statement to accompany the video they say: “We have faced more closures than anywhere else in the world and neither our politicians or the Balearic government have found a solution for a problem that is impacting thousands of people.”

They continued that they ‘did not understand the reasons why Ibiza’s nightlife was being demonised when it could open under the necessary security measures’.

Earlier this summer, Spain’s ministry of health had proposed to the 17 regional governments that they could permit nightclubs, which in Ibiza, have been closed since October 2019, to stay open until 3am under certain restrictions such as capacity limits.

This was later discussed among Balearic ministers who opened up negotiations with nightlife representatives to plan a de-escalation of the sector.

This included a pilot party at the infamous Hard Rock Hotel where 2,000 vaccinated essential workers were invited.

Although deemed a ‘success’ by the Balearic government, COVID-19 infections soon began to rise with the influx of tourists and plans for reopening nightclubs were ruled out.

Guardia Civil raid an illegal party in Ibiza last year. Credit: Guardia Civil

Next week, the president of the Leisure Association of Ibiza (AOI), Jose Luis Benitez, will travel to Palma to meet with tourism minister Iago Negueruela to discuss the possibility of allowing closing parties to take place – a period that usually attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists to the island.

Benitez believes that since Ibiza has a decline in cases, good vaccination rate and little pressure on hospitals, ‘nightlife is in a more favourable position than the beginning of summer’.

In a statement he said: “Despite the fact that the Hard Rock Hotel event was an undeniable success with zero infections as a result, the main clubs on the island have not been able to hold a single party since.”

He concluded that the government must consider that a club can follow set rules to ensure the safety of its revellers, not like the botellons and illegal villa parties that have plagued the island this summer.

These were linked to a sharp rise in infections by the Balearic government who in response enforced targeted restrictions such as banning the sale of alcohol in shops after 10pm and social interactions with non-cohabiting persons after 1am.

READ MORE: