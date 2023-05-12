THE GUARDIA CIVIL has closed down a private cannabis club in Almoradi because it sold drugs.

Registered cannabis clubs are permitted to allow the smoking of marijuana on premises, but sales of narcotics are strictly prohibited.

Two Spaniards, aged 23 and 26, who ran the Almoradi club have been arrested at their homes in Daya Nueva and Torrevieja.

The men have been charged with drug trafficking offences.

A kilo of marijuana buds, five grams of cocaine, 65 marijuana joints as well drug preparation equipment and €810 in cash were seized.

SEIZED ITEMS

Specialist sniffer dogs were deployed during the raids which happened after reports of illegal sales at the Almoradi club.

