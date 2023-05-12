2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa - € 699,000

Santa Ponsa, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 699,000

Charming penthouse in a well-kept complex in the southwest of Mallorca. This beautiful penthouse has a living area of approx. 118 m2, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom (one of them en suite), an equipped fitted kitchen, a living-dining room and a storage room. The highlight is the private roof terrace from where you can enjoy a beautiful view and the great weather. Modern features include: hot/cold air conditioning, fitted wardrobes, marble flooring, double glazed aluminium windows, lift in the house, underground parking, an additional car parking space and much more. In the large community pool of the…